Varun Dhawan attends Sonam Kapoor - Anand Ahuja's wedding reception with ladylove Natasha Dalal in tow

Mumbai: One of Bollywood's most bankable stars, Varun Dhawan - has a huge female fan following. But the young man is not single! He has lost his heart to a pretty lady named Natasha Dalal. Yes, Varun is dating Natasha Dalal and she is not from the film industry.

The October star, who seldom talks about his personal life and ladylove, walked hand-in-hand with Natasha at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception on Tuesday evening.

Dressed in a pale blue bandh-gala with self-embroidery and white pyjama, Varun looked dapper. Natasha wore an off-white dress and looked quite stunning.

He also shared a special Instagram story to wish the special woman in his life a very happy birthday.

Check out his post here:

Though Varun and Natasha have been seen dining together a number of times, it was surprising to see them at the venue as a couple as they rarely make public appearance together. Interestingly, Natasha is very close to Varun's family.

During an event, Varun while talking about his relationship with Natasha, said, "I feel like it takes away my personal life and that is the only reason I don't talk about it. Because then (whether) you are in or not in (a relationship), they are going write something here and write something there."

On being asked if she is uncomfortable with all the attention she gets because of his star status, he said, "Yeah, she is a normal girl. She is a normal kid and she wants to just live a normal life and it's my job to protect her."

Asked if it is hard to conduct a normal relationship when you are an actor, he said: "I think it is too hard to have a relationship in general in 2018, but I think that if you want to be in it and are in the right phase of life then you can do it... The main thing in life is that you're happy and you don't have to prove anything to anybody. That's why I don't talk about it."

(With IANS inputs)