Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli dines with Anushka Sharma at his restaurant, shares pic-See inside

Check out their adorable picture!

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli on Sunday shared a picture with his star wife Anushka Sharma, enjoying a hearty meal at his restaurant.

Taking to Instagram, Virat wrote, "Great lunch today at @nueva.world, food was outstanding and the company couldn't have been better. Great place for food lovers like us.  #Favourite #Nueva
PS- Don't miss the chimichuri mushrooms!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

For the unversed, Kohli is not a part of the ongoing Asia Cup 2018. He was rested from the Asia Cup due to lower back spasm. 

Anushka, on the other hand, is busy promoting her upcoming film Sui Dhaaga along with actor Varun Dhawan. 

The film is directed by Sharat Katariya and produced by Maneesh Sharma for Yash Raj Films (YRF). The film is shot majorly in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. The film is reportedly based on Make in India campaign launched by the Indian government in 2014, which was aimed at promoting the country's indigenous textile industries.

The details of the project have been kept under wraps making fans eager to know more about this drama. 'Sui Dhaaga' is set to hit the screens on September 28, 2018.

