Why Sonam Kapoor said 'Babu Sorry' to Anand Ahuja at the wedding—Watch video

New Delhi: Veteran actor Anil Kapoor's darling daughter Sonam got married to longtime beau Anand Ahuja. The couple had a Sikh wedding and their Anand Karaj ceremony took place at her aunt Kavita Singh's Bandstand bungalow, Rockdale. The couple was dressed to the best and kept it totally traditional.

Sonam wore a bright red Anuradha Vakil lehenga with heavy exquisite jewellery, giving it a royal touch while Anand opted for a classic golden bandhgala sherwani by ace designer Raghavendra Rathore. The social media has been flooded with their inside wedding pictures. Fans have expressed their happiness over the news.

A 'jai mala' video which has been shared on social media shows Sonam ready to put a garland around Anand's neck and in that excitement, one of her kaleeras gets stuck on his sherwani. Sonam calls out for her mother to help in this situation and that's when you can hear her say 'Babu sorry'. Someone from behind intervenes and says 'Babu nae aap bolo', it's too cute to miss.

Watch here:

Sonam and Anand's pre-wedding ceremonies were high on glamour and glitz.

The big fat Punjabi wedding saw the actress enjoying all the rituals--right from her mehendi, sangeet to chooda and kaleera ceremony. Sonam was beautifully dressed in an ethereal Chikankari lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for her Mehendi ceremony last night. The gorgeous bride danced the night away with her family and friends. Many B-Towners were seen shaking a leg or two on the Punjabi beats by Sukhbir, who sang live.

The Kapoors and Ahujas will host a grand party at The Leela, Mumbai this evening. The who's who of the film industry is expected to attend the reception party tonight.

On the professional front, Sonam will be next seen in 'Veere Di Wedding'. The film will hit the screens on June 1, 2018, and is helmed by Shashanka Ghosh. It stars Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in the lead besides Sonam. The film has been co-produced by Rhea and Ekta Kapoor.

Here's wishing the couple a happy married life!