हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
SpaceX

All about Elon Musk's masterplan for settlement colony, spaceship base to #OccupyMars

Trip to Mars? Anyone?

All about Elon Musk&#039;s masterplan for settlement colony, spaceship base to #OccupyMars

Soon after revealing it's moon mission with first private passenger Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, Elon Musk is back with his plans for Mars Mission. 

The founder of SpaceX and Tesla tweeted a photo of what he called the 'Mars Base Alpha' – showing a Big Falcon Spaceships (BFS) parked on what looked like a small base on the red planet alongside a lit-up greenhouse in the background.

He also tweeted another image with BFS launching from the surface of the Red Planet. 

Since its inception in 2002, development of a self-sustaining colony on Mars to make human beings a multi-planetary species has been the top priority. Last week, Musk has tweeted another image of a rocket launching from earth and #occupyMars

Musk also thanked National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) for supporting SpaceX with its mission.

SpaceX plans to send two unmanned Big Falcon Rockets (BFRs) and two manned BFRs in 2024 to the red planet. BFRs are reusable launch vehicle and spacecraft system. 

In a follow-up tweet, Musk said the missions could be ready by 2028.

Last week, SpaceX revealed that Japanese billionaire and art curator Maezawa will be the first private passenger to the moon aboard the Big Falcon Rocket (BFR).

Maezawa will invite eight artists who represent Earth in his journey to the moon, scheduled in 2023.

Tags:
SpaceXMars missionNASAElon MuskBig Falcon RocketsBFRs

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close