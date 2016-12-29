Chubbs, the giant alligator makes a comeback; spotted at Golf Course
New Delhi: It has just been a few months and the giant animal is back in news. Remember some time back in May this year, a gigantic alligator, who looked like a full-size dinosaur made his stunning presence at Florida's golf course? Well, the huge alligator named Chubbs is back in the game.
Yes! According to Nature World News, Chubbs, as he is now popularly known has made yet another appearance at the Buffalo Creek Golf Course in Palmetto, Florida. Chubbs happens to be 15-feet long in size and doesn't really harm anyone, reports the website.
In fact, report suggests that the place has grabbed more eyeballs and become famous after Chubbs made his first appearance in May. Florida is known to be a home to several million alligators which falls in the endangered species category.
A video of the huge alligator walking at the golf course grounds in Florida was posted in May on YouTube when he was first spotted there by golfers.
Watch the video below:
