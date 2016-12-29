close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
»
﻿

Chubbs, the giant alligator makes a comeback; spotted at Golf Course

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 00:55
Chubbs, the giant alligator makes a comeback; spotted at Golf Course
Pic Courtesy: Video Grab

New Delhi: It has just been a few months and the giant animal is back in news. Remember some time back in May this year, a gigantic alligator, who looked like a full-size dinosaur made his stunning presence at Florida's golf course? Well, the huge alligator named Chubbs is back in the game.

Yes! According to Nature World News, Chubbs, as he is now popularly known has made yet another appearance at the Buffalo Creek Golf Course in Palmetto, Florida. Chubbs happens to be 15-feet long in size and doesn't really harm anyone, reports the website.

In fact, report suggests that the place has grabbed more eyeballs and become famous after Chubbs made his first appearance in May. Florida is known to be a home to several million alligators which falls in the endangered species category.

A video of the huge alligator walking at the golf course grounds in Florida was posted in May on YouTube when he was first spotted there by golfers.

Watch the video below:

 

 

First Published: Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 00:55

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2016 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.