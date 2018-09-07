हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Japan

Japan to conduct first ever elevator movement in space

As per the report, the scaled-down “elevator” which will be used in the test is a box of not more than six centimeters (2.4 inches) long and three centimeters (1.1 inches) high.

Japan to conduct first ever elevator movement in space

In a first-ever, Japan is planning to test its idea of elevator movement in space, according to a report by futurism.com. According to researchers from Japan’s Shizuoka University, a scaled-down version of the system will be launched on September 11.

As per the report, the scaled-down “elevator” which will be used in the test is a box of not more than six centimeters (2.4 inches) long and three centimeters (1.1 inches) high. The “elevator”, which will be fully scaled, will be wide enough to transport actual supplies to space, according to the report.

Japan’s space agency will launch an H-2B rocket carrying two mini-satellites, one of which will contain the elevator stand-in. After it reaches space, the "motors will power the box like a celestial tightrope walker along a cable strung between the two mini-satellites positioned 10 meters (10.9 yards) apart from one another. Cameras on the satellites will monitor the motorised motion of the box", said the report.

If this attempt made by Japan becomes successful, then this will pave a new way to deliver low-cost supplies and people to space, according to the report.

Tags:
Japanspace elevatorJapan space elevator

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close