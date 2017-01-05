World's oldest killer whale 'Granny' dies at 105

New Delhi: Officially known as J2, nicknamed as “Granny”, the world's oldest known killer whale is presumed to have passed away.

The news about her death has been issued by scientists who were monitoring her since 1976.

She was named “Granny” by marine researchers due to her extended age.

Granny is said to have been roaming the ocean for around 105 years. This means she was born before the Titanic ship sank in 1912.