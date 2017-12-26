PM Modi, Amit Shah to attend Jai Ram Thakur's swearing-in ceremony as Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister on Wednesday

SHIMLA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah will attend the oath-taking ceremony of the new Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday.

Several other chief ministers from BJP-ruled states and senior party leaders are likely to attend the ceremony, which will be held at the historic Ridge Ground in Shimla.

The ceremony will be a brief affair. Few cabinet ministers are also likely to take the oath, but their names are yet to finalised, said Thakur.

The BJP won 44 of the 68-seat Himachal Pradesh Assembly, ousting Congress from the hill state.

A five-term MLA, Thakur won from Seraj constituency, defeating Congress candidate Chet Ram.

Elaborate security arrangements are being made for the swearing-in ceremony and the prime minister is likely to address people at the Ridge.

The 52-year-old Thakur leader edged past party stalwarts in the race to the top office and will be the first leader from the politically-significant Mandi region to helm the hill state.