हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

PM Modi, Amit Shah to attend Jai Ram Thakur's swearing-in ceremony as Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah will attend the oath-taking ceremony of the new Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday.

Updated: Dec 26, 2017, 13:25 PM IST
Comments |
PM Modi, Amit Shah to attend Jai Ram Thakur&#039;s swearing-in ceremony as Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister on Wednesday

SHIMLA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah will attend the oath-taking ceremony of the new Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday.

Several other chief ministers from BJP-ruled states and senior party leaders are likely to attend the ceremony, which will be held at the historic Ridge Ground in Shimla.

The ceremony will be a brief affair. Few cabinet ministers are also likely to take the oath, but their names are yet to finalised, said Thakur.

The BJP won 44 of the 68-seat Himachal Pradesh Assembly, ousting Congress from the hill state.

A five-term MLA, Thakur won from Seraj constituency, defeating Congress candidate Chet Ram.

Elaborate security arrangements are being made for the swearing-in ceremony and the prime minister is likely to address people at the Ridge.

The 52-year-old Thakur leader edged past party stalwarts in the race to the top office and will be the first leader from the politically-significant Mandi region to helm the hill state.

Tags:
Prime Minister Narendra ModiBharatiya Janata PartyBJPAmit Shahoath-taking ceremonyHimachal Pradesh Chief MinisterJai Ram Thakur
Next
Story

Jai Ram Thakur to swear-in as Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister on December 27

Trending