GSAT-6A: All you need to know about ISRO's communication satellite

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch its high power S-band communication satellite GSAT-6A on Thursday, March 29 at 4:56 pm IST.

The launch of GSLV-F08 carrying GSAT-6A will take off from the second launch pad (SLP) in Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota.

The countdown for the launch of ISRO’s communication satellite GSAT-6A, onboard GSLV-F08 rocket, began at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 1.56 pm on Wednesday.

Here are some important facts about the communication satellite GSAT-6A:

1. GSAT-6A is a high power S-band communication satellite configured around I-2K bus.

2. It will be India's second predominantly S-band communications satellite - first being the GSAT-6.

3. It weighs 2140 kg.

4. The mission life of the spacecraft planned is about 10 years.

5.GSAT-6A will provide a platform for developing technologies such as demonstration of 6 m S-Band Unfurlable Antenna, handheld ground terminals and network management.

6.The overall size of the GSAT-6A satellite is 1.53m X 1.65 m X 2.4 m.

7.The communication satellite has a 0.8m fixed antenna for hub communication link.

8.It will have S-band in five spot beams and C-band in one beam.

9.GSAT-6A is scheduled to be launched by GSLV-F08 rocket.

10.The GSAT-6A launch will be ISRO's last launch for the financial year 2017-18.