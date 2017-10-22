Chhath Puja 2017: Tithi, Timings and Vidhi

New Delhi: Chhath Puja has been historically dedicated to Lord Surya and his wife Usha. The devotees thank the lord and his wife for supporting life on earth and seek their protection and blessings. The festival is native to Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh and is also celebrated in Nepal.

Also known as Surya Shashti, Chhathi and Dala Chhath, the occasion is observed over four days with rituals being observed throughout. The Chatt Puja rituals include fasting, holy bathing, offering prayers and prasad to the sun (Surya Devta) and refraining from drinking water.

This year, the day for Chhath Puja is October 26, with the rituals beginning on October 24 (Nahay Khay).

As per drikpanchang.org, following are the Puja Timings:

Sunrise on Chhath Puja Day (October 26)- 06:28

Sunset on Chhath Puja Day (October 26)- 17:40

Shashthi Tithi Begins - 09:37 on October 25

Shashthi Tithi Ends - 12:15 on October 26