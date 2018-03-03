Holi Bhai Dooj 2018: Check out Tithi, Vidhi, Timings and significance

Mumbai: Bhai Dooj is a day dedicated to brothers. There are two Bhai Dooj dates in the Hindu calendar – one after Holi and the other after Deepavali or Diwali with the latter being more popular.

However, in terms of significance, the Bhaidooj which falls right after Holi is equally important.

Bhai Dooj is also known as Bhratri Dwitiya and should be observed with Dwitiya tithi prevails.

According to Drikpanchang, Dwitiya Tithi Begins at 04:05 am on March 3 and will end at 02:18 on March 4.

Puja Timings- 11:10 am 12:10 pm.

On this day, sisters pray for their brothers’ well being by offering special prayers. They cook traditional recipes for their brothers on this day.

According to a popular legend, if siblings take bath in the Yamuna river on this day, then Yami, sister of Lord Yama will protect them from death. They will be blessed with long life.

Here’s the mantra:

पूजन मंत्र: ॐ सूर्यपुत्राय विद्महे महाकालाय धीमहि तन्नो यमः प्रचोदयात्॥

Facing southward, the sister chants Yamraj’s name ten times.

The sister keeps a ball of rice with a dash of sindoor on it on her brother’s palm. Then she adds Paan, beetle leaf, beetle nut and flowers to it and pours water over it while chanting a special mantra. She ties the sacred thread on her brother’s right wrist and prays for his well-being.

A lamp with mustard oil and dhoop are lit. Tej Patta, Laung, Coconut, black pepper, almond etc are offered. Besides this, revadi, a sweet preparation made of sesame seeds are offered to the almighty. Then this is distributed as Prasad.

And then later in the evening, a lamp with four wicks facing towards all the four directions is lit and kept outside the main entrance of the house.

It is believed that Lord Yama protects siblings on hearing their prayers.