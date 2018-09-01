हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Janmashtami 2018

Janmashtami 2018: Puja Vidhi, Tithi and Timings

An avatar of Lord Vishnu, Krishna was born while his parents - Devaki and Vasudev - were held captive by his maternal uncle Kansa, the King of Mathura.  

Pic courtesy: Pixabay image for representation purpose only.

The Dwapar Yuga is significant for the birth of Lord Krishna, who took various forms to inspire mankind and teach fundamental principles essential for righteous living. 

An avatar of Lord Vishnu, Krishna was born while his parents - Devaki and Vasudev - were held captive by his maternal uncle Kansa, the King of Mathura.

Born in the Hindu month of Shravana on Ashtami Tithi as Rohini Nakshatra prevailed, Krishna is an iconic universal figure who epitomises compassion, greatness and righteousness.  It was he took the Vishwaroopam at the battlefield of Kurukshetra to help Arjuna understand his fundamental duties. The dialogue between Arjuna and Krishna form the framework of the Bhagvad Gita.

This year, devotees on September 2, will celebrate his 5245th birth anniversary of their Kanha. 

A number of people observe fast as a gesture of devotion while many others indulge in festivities by singing songs in praise of the divine.

Here’s taking a look at the Ashtami Tithi to have a better understanding of the exact moment when the Janmashtami day begins.

Janmashtami 2018 Tithi

According to Drikpanchang.com, Ashtami Tithi Begins at 20:47 on September 2 and ends at 19:20 on the next day.

The Rohini Nakshatra Begins at 20:49 on September 2 and ends at 20:06 on September 3.

Janmashtami 2018 Puja Timings

Since Krishna was born at midnight, the Puja also commences at that time. Traditionally referred to as the Nishita Kala, the puja timing this year begins at 23:58  PM on September 2 and ends at 12.44 AM. According to Drikpanchang, the midnight moment will be at 12:21 AM.

Janmashtami 2018 Puja Vidhi

(Please note the vidhi changes from region to region. You may follow the below-mentioned vidhi or invite a priest to perform the Puja according to the Vedic rituals).

  • Place the idol of Sri Krishna on a cradle (if you don’t have a cradle, you can place it on a wooden plank neatly covered with a fresh piece of yellow or red cloth).
  • Now, close your eyes and do Dhyanam.
  • Then invoke Lord Krishna in the idol by inviting him and asking him to accept your humble offerings.
  • Then offer water to clean his feet followed by Abhishekam.
  • Take a fresh piece of cloth and wipe the idol and then offer mouli or clothes to the Lord.
  • After Vastra (clothes) offer janeyu or the sacred thread.
  • Then you can offer Chandan for Gandha (fragrance).
  • Offer jewellery to Lord Krishna because he loves dressing up.
  • Then offer Pushpa (flowers) and worship him.
  • Seek his blessings and chant his name with devotion.
  • Then offer dhoop, deepam and naivedhya (food preparation) followed by a Tamboolam (paan, supari, fruits and money).
  • Conclude the Puja by singing the Aarti.
  • Devotees who are observing fast can break it on September 3 after 20:05 PM (Parana Time).
