Lunar Eclipse 2018: Check out Chandra Grahan and Sutak timings

Mumbai: Stargazers and astronomy enthusiasts can look forward to viewing a jaw-dropping spectacle as a breathtaking celestial movement is expected to take place tonight. They will get a rare opportunity to witness "super blue blood Moon" on Wednesday.

According to NASA, the January 31 full moon is special for three reasons.

It is the third in a series of "supermoons," when the Moon is closer to Earth in its orbit -- known as perigee -- and about 14 per cent brighter than usual.

It is also the second full moon of the month, commonly known as a "blue moon."

The super blue moon will pass through Earth's shadow to give viewers in the right location a total lunar eclipse.

And while the Moon is in the Earth's shadow it will take on a reddish tint, known as a "blood moon."

Lunar Eclipse and Solar Eclipse, referred to as Chandra Grahan and Surya Grahan respectively, hold special significances in the Hindu calendar. They are not mere changes in the positions of the celestial bodies. They have profound religious meanings too.

The religious significance of Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan:

The Lunar eclipse starts with moonrise approximately at 17:58:00 and ends at 20:41:10 according to Drikpanchang.com.

People in India usually don’t consume food or water, cook or travel during eclipses. Moreover, leftover cooked food is not eaten after the eclipse is over. Also, they consume water or food only after taking bath.

People follow the Sutak and refrain from doing certain activities in this period ahead of the eclipse. This period is considered inauspicious. Children, old and sick people should take extra precaution and not consume food during this period. Even pregnant women are advised to remain indoors until the eclipse gets over. Food grains must be protected by adding Kusha grass or Tulsi leaves so that they don’t get contaminated.

According to Drikpanchang, general Sutak timing begins at 07:07:21 and ends at 20:41:10 on January 31, 2018.

Sutak for kids, old and sick begins - 12:34:42 and ends at 20:41:10.

Temples remain closed during this period and reopen after ritualistic practices.

(With IANS inputs)