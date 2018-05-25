Padmini Ekadashi 2018: This auspicious day is celebrated once in three years

Mumbai: Padmini Ekadashi, a day dedicted to Lord Vishnu falls during Shukla Paksha in the Purushottam or Adhik Maas, an additional month in the Hindu calender. The month is incorporated in order to keep the solar and lunar in sync with each other. It is also believed to be an extended Jyeshtha month. This Ekadashi is also called Kamala Ekadashi.

According to drikpanchang.com, Ekadashi Tithi began at 18:18 on May 24 (Thursda) and will end at 17:47 on May 25.

The Parana (time to end end the fast) is between 06:01 to 08:37.

People observe fast, recite prayers and even visit temples.

People who want to attain Moksha (liberation) and be blessed at the Vaikuntha must chant the Vishnu Sahasranama. They can also offer their prayers of Lord Rama and Lord Krishna, who were manifestations of Lord Vishnu in the form of humans.

On this day, people consume fruits but refrain from having Anna (rice/ or any other grain). Devotees also do charity by distributing food, clothes and other things the poor need to sustain.

Couples who want to have a child can also fast on this day and worship Lord Vishnu.