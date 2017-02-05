Rajinikanth talks about spiritualism, says it gives you power

Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth, who is busy shooting for upcoming Tamil science-fiction action thriller "2.o", believes he`s a spiritualist more than an actor. He says he will place spiritualism above fame, money and name because spiritual power is unmatchable.

"I would like to call myself a spiritualist more than an actor. I believe spiritualism is above everything and I would choose it over name, fame and money because spiritualism gives you power and I love power," Rajinikanth said on Saturday on the sidelines of the book launch of Deiveega Kadhal, the Tamil version of The Divine Romance.

The book has been written by Paramahansa Yogananda.

Talking about the first guru in his life, the 66-year-old actor mentioned the spiritual discourses he attended as a child, courtesy his brother Satyanarayana Gaekwad.

"My brother was my first guru who introduced me to spiritualism at a very young age. He later even enrolled me into Ramakrishna Mission," he said, and added that his second guru was Ramakrishna Paramahamsa.

He went on to add that he learnt about social problems through Dayananda Saraswathi, and about searching oneself via Ramana Maharishi.

Known for his regular visits to Himalayas, Rajinikanth said the place is filled with several divine secrets.