Ramzan 2018

Ramzan 2018: Islamic holy month - Things you need to know

During the month of Ramadan, Muslims offer prayers (Salat), recite the Quran and do good deeds.  

Pic courtesy: Pixabay image for representation purpose only.

Mumbai: The ninth month in the Islamic calendar is considered holy. Known as Ramzan or Ramadan, the holy month will commence from May 16 in India. During this month, Muslims across the globe observe fast (Sawm) to commemorate the first revelation of the Holy Quran to Prophet Muhammad.

It is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam and is observed based on the sighting of the moon according to accounts compiled in the hadith.

Adults, expect pregnant women, women in their menstrual cycle, people suffering from illness, the old and those travelling, observe fast. They can consume Suhoor (meal before dawn) and break the fast by having Iftaar (meal post sunset).

During the month of Ramadan, Muslims offer prayers (Salat), recite the Quran and do good deeds.

The word Ramadan  has Arabic root ramida or ar-ramad meaning scorching heat.

The month of Ramadan concludes with Eid al-Fitr, an auspicious day for Muslims across the globe. 

