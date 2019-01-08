हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
birthday havans

The art of celebrating birthdays traditionally

Planning parties, calling friends and relatives or ordering the birthday person's favourite cake—every detail calls for attention when the birthday month knocks on the door. 

The art of celebrating birthdays traditionally
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Birthdays remain the most awaited and one of the special days which each one of us eagerly looks up to. Planning parties, calling friends and relatives or ordering the birthday person's favourite cake—every detail calls for attention when the birthday month knocks on the door. 

But have you ever thought, how the birthdays were traditionally celebrated in the country? Well, havans or yagyas were conducted to usher in the special day. 

Jagadguru Sankaracharya of Dakshinamnaya Sringeri Sharada Peetam, Sri Sri Vidusekhara Bharati Sannidhanam recently attended a birthday havan in Mumbai and devotees actively participated in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, "We are all followers of Sanatan Dharma which is now called Hindu Dharma and have been advised by shastras how to do anushthans or religious practices. Havan should be done as per rules mentioned in the Shastras to get blessings of Parmatma.

He delivered Anugraha Bhashanam at a Community Birthday Havan being organised at Sri Sri Bhramandeshwar Mahadev Temple, Mulund, Mumbai. Birthday Havan is also being conducted at Sri Ayyappa Vishnu Temple at Powai and Sai Durga Parmeshwari Temple, Ghatkopar. 

The Community “Birthday Havan” celebrates birthday’s of children, parents and grandparents by having ‘Birthday Havan’ on 1st Sunday of one’s birthday month at Temples in Mumbai.

Yajna or vedic fire sacrifice ritual became a distinct feature of the early Vedic rituals.  Birthday Havan is done especially to earn the blessing of God in order to have longevity, health and to attain success in material and at a spiritual level. 

birthday havans, community birthdays, traditional birthday celebrations, Birthday celebrations

