Vasant Panchami 2017: Saraswati Puja Vidhi

Mumbai: In many parts of India, people perform Saraswati Puja on Vasant Panchami. The fifth day of the month of Magha according to the Hindu calendar marks the onset of the spring season.

This day is considered extremely auspicious for initiating new beginnings but since Goddess Saraswati symbolises knowledge, education and wisdom, people who have very young children initiate education on this by performing Vidya-Arambham or Akshar-Abhyasam (initiation of education).

If you do not know how to perform Saraswati Puja, the following guidelines may help you:

Wear yellow clothes if possible.

Prepare Prasad that’s yellow in colour – for instance saffron sweet rice pudding, laddu , pineapple suji halwa etc and buy yellow flowers to offer to the Goddess.

How to perform Saraswati Puja

Place a photo or an idol of Goddess Saraswati on a wooden platform with a red/yellow cloth spread on it.

Keep the books of your children, a pen/pencil/slate at the Goddess’s feet.

Light a brass or an earthen lamp. (Use ghee/mustard oil or sesame oil).

Light a few incense stick.

Invite Maa Saraswati with utmost devotion to accept your prayers and offerings.

Put a tika with chandan and kumkum on the Goddess’s forhead.

Chant this shloka –

कुन्देन्दुतुषारहारधवला या शुभ्रवस्त्रावृता

वीणावरदण्डमण्डितकरा या श्वेतपद्मासना।

ब्रह्माच्युत शंकरप्रभृतिभिर्देवैः सदा वन्दिता

मां पातु सरस्वती भगवती निःशेषजाड्यापहा॥

Devi Saraswati

Who is as beautiful as the jasmine flower,

Who is dressed in white, who holds a Veena in one hand and is seated on a white lotus,

Who is admired by Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva, the Devas and the Gods,

Bless me by eliminating the ignorance in me.