FUNNY VIDEO: When naughty Virat Kohli left Jayant Yadav fidgeting, blushing

The Haryana all-rounder missed the series finale thanks to an injury, but was there in Chennai to support the team.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 13:48
New Delhi: For all his play hardball dictum, India Test captain Virat Kohli can still be a jovial leader. But we hardly get to see this aspect.

But during second day's play of the fifth and final Test against England, Kohli showed his naughty side, and the moment was captured.

In this video posted by ScoopWhoop, the 28-year-old was seen taking a cheeky physical dig at Jayant Yadav.

The Haryana all-rounder missed the series finale thanks to an injury, but was there in Chennai. When the Indian team returned after bowling out England in the first innings, Kohli hit Yadav in the mid section with his cap to the amusement of everyone.

Watch the video HERE, and don't be surprised with Anushka Sharma's presence there.

