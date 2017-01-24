Hardik Pandya thankful to Rahul Dravid for reviving his International career

New Delhi: Alongside Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya was one of the findings from three-match ODI series against England. The Indian all-rounder, who impressed both with bat and bowl, admitted that the India A tour of Australia was a `learning curve` for him, while hailing legendary batsman Rahul Dravid for helping him revive his international career after a few disappointments in 2016 that saw him out of the national side.

The 23-year-old, who made his debut against Australia at the start of last year, received a flurry of criticism for his performance during the T20 World Cup in 2016, where he only managed to claim five wickets from as many games.

Pandya, however, managed to bring his career back on track within the space of a few months with his good performances for India A in a tour Down Under.

Addressing the media ahead of the three-match T20 series against England beginning on January 26 here at Green Park, Pandya credited current India A and India u-19 coach Dravid for this momentous turnaround in his career before insisting that the World Cup 2016 was a reality check for him.

"After the World Cup (T20 World Cup, 2016), I slightly had a reality check like what are the things I should improve, the `A` tour of Australia was pretty important for me. I learnt a lot of things about my game there. As I mentioned, Rahul (Dravid) Sir helped me a lot by talking to me about my game as well as working on the mental aspects. There was Paras Sir (Mhambrey) as well who helped me with my bowling and my fitness," Pandya said.

Not just Pandya, Dravid has been the prime reason behind the rise of many other young Indian cricketers including KL Rahul, Jayant Yadav, Karun Nair, etc, all of whom were benefitted from India A tours under the guidance of one of India's best players ever.

(With ANI inputs)