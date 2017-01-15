India vs England, 1st ODI: Brilliant Kedar Jadhav overshadows Virat Kohli with chanceless innings

New Delhi: Local boy Kedar Jadhav hit a brilliant 76-ball 120-run knock to help India chase down England's mammoth 350 in the first ODI in Pune on Sunday.

The 31-year-old joined his skipper Virat Kohli (122 off 105 balls) when India were in deep trouble at 63/4.

But the confident all-rounder produced a chanceless innings to register his second ODI hundred, and with Kohli, he added 200 runs for the fifth wicket.

He reached the hundred off the 65th ball, with a four, which included two sixes and 11 fours. In the process, the right-handed batsman eclipsed Yuvraj Singh's 64-ball hundred for the second fastest hundred against England by an Indian.

Struggling with cramps, Jadhav finally departed in the 40th over. He holed out at deep square leg, off the bowling off Jaek Ball, caught by Ben Stokes.

By then, he had done his job, and impressed everyone with his brilliant knock.

It's also the sixth fastest hundred by an Indian batsman.

The 200-run stand with the skipper was India's fifth highest fifth-wicket partnership ever in ODIs.

India won the match by three wickets, with 11 balls remaining. Ravichandran Ashwin hit the winning runs, a six to the wild celebration of Team India and packed Pune crowd.