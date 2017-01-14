India vs England, 1st ODI: Preview, Likely XIs, TV listing, Live streaming, Date, Time, Venue

New Delhi: The 2016-17 India-England series will resume on Sunday in Pune with the first of the three One-Day International matches.

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

PREVIEW

The match will be considered the inauguration of Virat Kohli as full-time India captain. And India need a bang.

He has been leading the Test side with success, but the limited-overs anointment comes just at the perfect time, in the best possible manner.

This series against England will be India's preparation for the upcoming Champions Trophy, which they won under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

For the defending champions, a smooth transition was needed, in the earnest. And Dhoni, possibly, India's greatest captain ever, helped everyone by stepping down ahead of the England series, a day before the squad was to be announced.

All good.

Then came the real match scenario. Captains are good, teams are brilliant, then they will also need to win games.

That's how the first real arrives for Kohli and his team. He has been brilliant in the five-day games, but there's hardly no clue what will he do when the demands of fast pace games came knocking at his door.

He led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the cut-throat IPL well exemplarily, and many believed, including the outgoing skipper, that he will succeed in ODIs too.

For England, after losing the five-match Test series 0-4, they will have their task cut out. They will have a new captain, Eoin Morgan.

Change if format, and captain will not neccessarily mean in change of fortunes. But that's what the visitors are hoping.

LIKELY XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli (capt), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Yuvraj Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah

England: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett and David Willey

TV listing: Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD 1 — ENGLISH; Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD 3 — HINDI

Live streaming: Hotstar

Date: January 15, 2017 (Sunday)

Time: 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association International Stadium, Pune