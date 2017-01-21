India vs England, 3rd ODI: Preview, Likely XIs, TV listing, Live streaming, Date, Time, Venue

New Delhi: India have already won the series, but Virat Kohli & Co still need to win the dead rubber for their own sake, as it will be their last last ODI before the Champions Trophy. A defeat in Kolkata, in front of a passionate crowd, will put all their good words to waste.

Because, Indian fans now expect every game to win, specially after their emphatic wins in the last two matches. If those matches in Pune and Cuttack have anything to say about this Indian team, it's super confident. They can chase down any target, and set impossible totals.

India are likely to field a different team. Shikhar Dhawan, who is fighting his own demons and also an injury, is likely to be replaced by Ajinkya Rahane. England too have their opening woes. Alex Hales has returned after picking an injury in his right hand during the second match.

Both the sides, however, are likely to have the same bowling line-ups. It seems, there's very little bowlers can do in these run feats.

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

PREVIEW

On Sunday, India are likely to play aggressive cricket before getting into Twenty20 mode. The Eden Garden pitch is expected to give a belter.

England will do everything to register their first win of the tour. They have so far lost six matches and tied one.

And expect a tight match.

LIKELY XIs

INDIA: KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli (capt), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah

ENGLAND: Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, David Willey, Jake Ball

TV listing: Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD 1 — ENGLISH; Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD 3 — HINDI

Live streaming: Hotstar

Date: January 22, 2017 (Sunday)

Time: 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata