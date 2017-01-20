India vs England: No escape for Ben Stokes; got hit on the face by ball boy — VIDEO

New Delhi: It certainly was not a good day for England cricketers, and specially their allrounder Ben Stokes.

During the second India-England ODI match in Cuttack on Thursday, England were first hammered by Yuvraj Singh and Mahendra Singh.

Then, they came short by 15 runs while chasing India's mammoth 381 runs at Barabati Stadium.

But for Stokes, it was more than the defeat which will haunt him. His spell of nine overs resulted in 79 runs without success.

He then failed to impress with bat, scoring only one run; bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin.

There, there was one moment during India's innings when he was hit on the face by a throw from a ball-boy.

WATCH the video HERE, courtesy BCCI.

Stokes then engaged in a verbal spat with the Cuttack crowd.

India won the match to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The third and final ODI will be played on Sunday in Kolkata.