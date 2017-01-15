India vs England, Pune ODI: Virat Kohli hits 27th hundred, equals Sachin Tendulkar's world record in chase — VIDEOS INSIDE

New Delhi: Virat Kohli masterclass is on show in Pune as India take on England in the first of the three-match ODI series on Sunday.

India, struggling at 63/4 after 11.5 overs, found their saviour in the pair of skipper Kohli and local boy Kedar Jadhav.

The 28-year-old, in the process, also equaled Sachin Tendulkar's record of 17 hundreds in chase.

And King @imVkohli starts off the series with a bang! The magic wand continues to weave, this time in Pune #TeamIndia @Paytm #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/P20vBXERoZ — BCCI (@BCCI) January 15, 2017

Kohli's 17 hundred came in 96 innings, while Tendulkar took 232 innings for the feat.

At the time of filling the report, India were 229/4, needing another 122 runs to with the match.

Kohli reached his hundred with a six off the last ball of 32nd over, bowled by Chris Woakes.

He took 93 balls to reach the milestone, with seven fours and four sixes.