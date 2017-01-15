close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

India vs England, Pune ODI: Virat Kohli hits 27th hundred, equals Sachin Tendulkar's world record in chase — VIDEOS INSIDE

The 28-year-old, in the process, also equaled Sachin Tendulkar's record of 17 hundreds in chase.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, January 15, 2017 - 20:19
India vs England, Pune ODI: Virat Kohli hits 27th hundred, equals Sachin Tendulkar&#039;s world record in chase — VIDEOS INSIDE

New Delhi: Virat Kohli masterclass is on show in Pune as India take on England in the first of the three-match ODI series on Sunday.

India, struggling at 63/4 after 11.5 overs, found their saviour in the pair of skipper Kohli and local boy Kedar Jadhav.

The 28-year-old, in the process, also equaled Sachin Tendulkar's record of 17 hundreds in chase.

Kohli's 17 hundred came in 96 innings, while Tendulkar took 232 innings for the feat.

At the time of filling the report, India were 229/4, needing another 122 runs to with the match.

Kohli reached his hundred with a six off the last ball of 32nd over, bowled by Chris Woakes.

He took 93 balls to reach the milestone, with seven fours and four sixes.

First Published: Sunday, January 15, 2017 - 20:19

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.