Karun Nair thanks Virat Kohli for showing 'patience'

New Delhi: Days after scoring an epic 303 against England in the fifth and final Test in Chennai, India's latest batting sensation Karun Nair thanked captain Virat Kohli for "showing patience".

The 25-year-old on Monday became the second Indian batsman, after legendary Virender Sehwag, to score a Test triple hundred. His epic knock helped India beat England by an innings and 75 runs in Chennai for a 4-0 series win.

Talking to TOI, the talented batsman admitted that the triple hundred "has sunk in yet", and "will probably have time to think about it" in the next few days.

He is currently playing Ranji Trophy, for Karanatka in their quarter-final tie against Tamil Nadu.

Nair was humble enough to admit that skipper Kohli and team management were kind enough to give him enough to get to the 300.

"I'm thankful to Virat and the team management for showing that patience," he told.

He also revealed how the innings was paced.

"For me, it has always been about getting my first century out of the way. That's probably the pressure point for me," he added.

"Once I've got the first 100, I've gone on to get bigger scores. Obviously, the nerves were there to get past the first milestone.

"Once I got past 200, there were a minimum set of overs given to us because they wanted to give England a bat that evening. Even before we reached those overs, I was at the 280-mark," Nair explained.

In the process, Nair became the first Indian to convert his maiden Test century to a triple hundred.