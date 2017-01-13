MS Dhoni's press conference: Captain Cool talks about handing over captaincy to Virat Kohli, future of Indian team — VIDEO

New Delhi: On Friday, Mahendra Singh Dhoni addressed his first press conference after stepping down as India's limited-overs captain. During the presser, the 35-year-old defended the timing of relinquishing the captaincy and predicted that Kohli's Team India will be most successful ever.

Addressing the media ahead of the first ODI match against England, scheduled for Sunday in Pune, Dhoni stressed on the harmonious relationship he has had with Kohli and assured complete support to his successor.

He also took the opportunity to look back in his international career, which he said that was a journey he really enjoyed. Talking about his batting position, which has become a talking point in recent times, Dhoni said that it depends on the situation where he bats now.

Defending the timing of his stepping down, Dhoni said he was waiting for the right time, and with Kohli already leading the team successfully in five-day format, it was all but coming.

Here are some of the highlights of what Dhoni said:

Virat and this team will win more games than me.

I feel it will be the most successful team ever.

Overall, it's been a journey for me, the ups and downs.

When I started, there were a lot of senior players and we had to make sure that the transition was smooth.

It's been a journey I have really enjoyed.

Kohli and I have always been very close.

The more I can serve Kohli, the better it will be for Indian cricket.

I will do all I can to help him (Kohli)... and keep a close eye on the field positioning.

I was willing to bat lower down the order because, I though I could do it.

I am ready to bat wherever the team wants me to bat.

Sometimes you have to give false confidence to a player.

Press conferences were a waste of time.

Split captaincy does not work in the Indian set-up.

It's the right time to step down.

Hope there will be no serious injuries to any player of the team.

Dhoni, one of the most successful captains in international cricket, stepped down as India's limited-overs captain on January 4, paving the way for Test skipper Kohli to assume leadership role across all three formats of the game.

The Ranchi man will start a new innings, as a Team India player, in the upcoming series against England, as a wicket-keeper batsman.