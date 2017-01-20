Relive Yuvraj Singh's epic 150-run knock encapsulated in 45 seconds – Watch Video

New Delhi: Veteran Indian cricketer, Yuvraj Singh converted his first ODI century - since India's unforgettable run to the World Cup title in 2011 – into his highest score in the format to leave fans in nostalgia.

It was the flamboyant left hander's 295th game after walking in to bat in the 5th over with team India in crisis situation having lost three wickets - including that of skipper Virat Kohli - for just 25 runs.

Taking the matter in his own hands, Yuvi along with former Indian captain MS Dhoni produced an emphatic 256-run partnership for 4th wicket as India posted a gigantic total of 381 runs on board.

It was nearly six years ago in the 2011 World Cup, when the 35-year-old last scored an ODI century, and between that innings and the Cuttack one-day, he scored just 371 runs in 20 innings at an average of 21.82 with three fifties and a best of 61 which came against England in January 2013.

He wasn't included in India's ODI squad for the tour of New Zealand in January 2014 and wasn't a part of the 2016 series too when the same side toured India for a 5-match one-day series.

Thankfully, Yuvi produced one of his best knocks ever to reaffirm his potential ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy, scheduled to take place in June, 2017.

Here's how Yuvraj compiled his innings to register 14th one-day International ton of his career.

Speaking about his performance in Cuttack, Yuvi rated the knock as one of his best ever.

"Probably, one of my best - my highest score in ODIs," Yuvraj told Star Sports. "The last time I got a hundred was the 2011 World Cup; I am pretty happy that I played a good innings.

"I just tried to get a partnership. They [England] bowled really well upfront and we just wanted to rotate the strike and get into the rhythm, and take our time. There was a lot of time. I just wanted to play down the ground and not take many risks."

Yuvraj also admitted there was a time after his battle with cancer where he thought "whether he should continue or not".