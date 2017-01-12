close
Virat Kohli challenges fans to spot him in rare photo; meets Prince after practice

Kohli will lead Team India for the first time as full-time ODI captain on Sunday, in the first of three matches against England.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 22:52
New Delhi: India captain Virat Kohli was in a playful mood on Thursday.

He shared a rare, old photo of a group of young players and challenged fans to spot him in the picture.

The 28-year-old took to Twitter to share the photo, and he wrote "Good old days Spot me in the picture #Throwback"

The skipper was later seen meeting Prince, a security dog at the stadium.

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) shared photos of Kohli playing with Prince.

Kohli is a known animal lover. He has often shared photos of himself and his pet Bruno in social media.

He was appointed Indian captain across all three formats last week after Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down from the leadership role.

First Published: Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 22:50

