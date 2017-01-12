Virat Kohli challenges fans to spot him in rare photo; meets Prince after practice

New Delhi: India captain Virat Kohli was in a playful mood on Thursday.

He shared a rare, old photo of a group of young players and challenged fans to spot him in the picture.

The 28-year-old took to Twitter to share the photo, and he wrote "Good old days Spot me in the picture #Throwback"

Good old days

Spot me in the picture #Throwback pic.twitter.com/1ge18EReDT — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 12, 2017

The skipper was later seen meeting Prince, a security dog at the stadium.

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) shared photos of Kohli playing with Prince.

When Skipper @imVkohli took some time off to meet Prince pic.twitter.com/7ROMY8FUjh — BCCI (@BCCI) January 12, 2017

Kohli is a known animal lover. He has often shared photos of himself and his pet Bruno in social media.

Kohli will lead Team India for the first time as full-time ODI captain on Sunday, in the first of three matches against England.

He was appointed Indian captain across all three formats last week after Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down from the leadership role.