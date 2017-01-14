Virat Kohli lauds MS Dhoni's decision making, calls him 'the most intelligent cricketer around'

New Delhi: The newly-appointed Indian ODI and T20I captain Virat Kohli answered questions in his first press conference on the eve of India's first ODI against England in Pune.

On being asked about the environment and buzz in the dressing room following recent changes, Kohli said his mindset and energy hasn't quite changed, just the roles have been modified.

Speaking to the press, he said, “Nothing has just changed much in the dressing room. Yes, I have become the captain and it is a proud feeling for me that I will be going for the toss on Sunday. But nothing much has changed as far as environment in the dressing room is concerned.”

Kohli also expressed views on the prospect of leading MS Dhoni.

"I think he will bat with a lot more freedom and assurance. He won't think twice about attempting a big shot," said the Indian captain while also naming Dhoni as the most intelligent cricketer around.

Kohli admitted that he will be seeking support from Mahi on a regular basis while it comes to crucial decision making.

On Yuvraj Singh's inclusion in the team, Kohli said that the left-hander is someone who was brought into the team on the basis of a strong first-class season and his ability to to play as a finisher will also help Dhoni feel less pressurized.