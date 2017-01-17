Virat Kohli practicing a specific shot while preparing for 2nd ODI against England – Watch Video
India take on England next in Cuttack in 2nd ODI of the 3-match series.
New Delhi: After a morale-boosting victory over England in the 1st ODI at Pune, Indian skipper Virat Kohli has started practicing for the 2nd ODI – scheduled to take place in Cuttack on January 19 – with BCCI releasing a footage of him going after all sorts of bowlers in nets.
The video highlights a specific shot that the Indian captain is practicing, not just against spinners but all sorts of bowlers. Are we going to see such runs down the pitch next match?
Kohli, along with Pune ODI man of the match, Jayant Yadav left England bowlers awestruck with an emphatic display of batting as the Indian duo put on a 200-run partnership for the fifth wicket.
It remains to be seen if England would learn from their mistakes and make a comeback in second one-day International or Virat Kohli and Co. will wrap-up the series with a win in Cuttack.
