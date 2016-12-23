Virat Kohli's magic numbers: India Test captain averages above 75 in all three formats

New Delhi: Virat Kohli may have failed to get into the annual ICC Test team despite leading his side to five back-to-back series wins. But it's already settled that the year 2016 belongs to Virat Kohli.

The India Test captain has produced numbers which will astound even his cynics. The 28-year-old batsman has recorded averages above 75 in all three forms of cricket. This is certainly a record which is likely to stand for a long time.

In Test, he has an average of 75.93 in 18 innings. He scored a total of 1215 runs, including a career high of 235. In ODIs, his average is 92.37, near perfect. He scored 739 runs in 10 innings with two not outs, which included an unbeaten 154.

But in Twenty20 Internationals, his average is 106.83. He has scored 641 runs with seven not outs in 13 innings. Besides, he also maintained an impressive average of 81.08 in the Indian Premier League, scoring 973 in 16 innings.

And to sum up, he scored 3568 runs in a calendar year.

The No. 2 ranked batsman, however, failed to make the 12-member Test team as the voting period for selection was from September 14, 2015 to September 20, 2016. And during that time, his Test form not upto the mark.

But he was named the captain of ICC ODI Team of the Year 2016.