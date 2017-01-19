WATCH: Chris Woakes cannot believe it as MS Dhoni hammers massive six over midwicket

New Delhi: Outgoing skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni hit his first hundred after 55 matches, as India toyed with England bowlers to post 381/6 in the second ODI match on Thursday in Cuttack.

During his 122-ball 134, which included ten fours and six sixes, Dhoni reminded everyone that he is not finished yet as far as limited-overs is concerned. He even played a helicopter shot, but his best shot today was a tennis-ball like six, which sailed over the rope.

Chris Woakes produced a shortish delivery, which continued to climb on Dhoni. The right-handed batsman, however, stood his ground and played a pull shot with such conviction that the ball stayed hit. It traveled some 73 metres and went for a six over mid-wicket.

Here's the video:

Dhoni today hit his first hundred after stepping down as the captain of India. The 35-year-old reached the landmark off the penultimate ball of the 43rd over, bowled by Woakes.

Batting at 99, he played a hook shot without control, but survived a tough chance at deep square leg, where Alex Hales floored the catch. This is his first ODI hundred against England, and 10th overall.

Surprisingly, it came after 55 matches.

After a slow start, Dhoni raced to his hundred without eating up deliveries. Dhoni scored 26 runs off the first 50 balls he faced, but produced 74 runs from the next 56 balls, as he once again showed why he has been regarded as one of the greatest ever finishers.

He and another 35-year-old Yuvraj Singh stitched a huge 256-run fourth-wicket stand in 38.2 overs after India were reduced to 25/3 inside the first five overs.