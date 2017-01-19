WATCH: Chris Woakes cannot believe it as MS Dhoni hammers massive six over midwicket
He and another 35-year-old Yuvraj Singh stitched a huge 256-run fourth-wicket stand in 38.2 overs after India were reduced to 25/3 inside the first five overs.
New Delhi: Outgoing skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni hit his first hundred after 55 matches, as India toyed with England bowlers to post 381/6 in the second ODI match on Thursday in Cuttack.
During his 122-ball 134, which included ten fours and six sixes, Dhoni reminded everyone that he is not finished yet as far as limited-overs is concerned. He even played a helicopter shot, but his best shot today was a tennis-ball like six, which sailed over the rope.
Chris Woakes produced a shortish delivery, which continued to climb on Dhoni. The right-handed batsman, however, stood his ground and played a pull shot with such conviction that the ball stayed hit. It traveled some 73 metres and went for a six over mid-wicket.
Here's the video:
Dhoni today hit his first hundred after stepping down as the captain of India. The 35-year-old reached the landmark off the penultimate ball of the 43rd over, bowled by Woakes.
Batting at 99, he played a hook shot without control, but survived a tough chance at deep square leg, where Alex Hales floored the catch. This is his first ODI hundred against England, and 10th overall.
Surprisingly, it came after 55 matches.
After a slow start, Dhoni raced to his hundred without eating up deliveries. Dhoni scored 26 runs off the first 50 balls he faced, but produced 74 runs from the next 56 balls, as he once again showed why he has been regarded as one of the greatest ever finishers.
He and another 35-year-old Yuvraj Singh stitched a huge 256-run fourth-wicket stand in 38.2 overs after India were reduced to 25/3 inside the first five overs.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Will Akhilesh-Rahul alliance be able to trump BJP in UP elections?
- Arms case: Salman Khan acquitted by Jodhpur court
- Raisina Dialogue 2017: Pakistan must walk away from terror, says PM Modi
- DNA: Analysis of insensitivity shown by political leaders over rising poverty in India
- Etah: School bus collides with truck, several children killed
- World's 30 most dynamic cities: Check out the full list
- WATCH: Kieron Pollard's incredible one-handed six demoralises Fawad Ahmed
- China State TV said that its troops can reach New Delhi in 48 hours in war scenario; Indians slay it with their replies
- IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Yuvraj Singh silences critics with 14th ODI hundred, fourth against England — WATCH
- Bengaluru pips Silicon Valley to become world's most dynamic city