WATCH: KL Rahul hits monstrous six before given out on no-ball

New Delhi: Opener KL Rahul showed his hitting prowess on Wednesday during India-England third Twenty20 International match in Bangalore.

The 24-year-old hit the third ball of the seventh over, bowled by Moeen Ali, for a huge six – straight over the bowler's head.

The ball sailed out of the stadium, and a new cherry was summoned. It traveled 98 metres.

But the right-handed batsman departed five balls later with umpire once again playing spoil-sport. Ben Stokes bowled Rahul, but the replays showed the bowler's front foot clearly overstepping.

Rahul made 22 off 18 balls with the help of two fours and a six.

Earlier, Eoin Morgan won the toss and asked India to bat first.