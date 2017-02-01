WATCH: KL Rahul hits monstrous six before given out on no-ball
The 24-year-old hit the third ball of the seventh over, bowled by Moeen Ali, for a huge six – straight over the bowler's head.
New Delhi: Opener KL Rahul showed his hitting prowess on Wednesday during India-England third Twenty20 International match in Bangalore.
The 24-year-old hit the third ball of the seventh over, bowled by Moeen Ali, for a huge six – straight over the bowler's head.
The ball sailed out of the stadium, and a new cherry was summoned. It traveled 98 metres.
But the right-handed batsman departed five balls later with umpire once again playing spoil-sport. Ben Stokes bowled Rahul, but the replays showed the bowler's front foot clearly overstepping.
Rahul made 22 off 18 balls with the help of two fours and a six.
Earlier, Eoin Morgan won the toss and asked India to bat first.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- JuD chief Hafiz Saeed holds press conference despite being under house arrest
- DNA: How will Donald Trump's new policies on Muslim immigrants impact the world?
- Hafiz Saeed claims Modi-Trump friendship led to his arrest in Pakistan
- PM Modi looks forward to 'fruitful' budget session
- Watch - Key highlights of Union Budget 2017
- Video of 2 huge lions attacking tourist vehicle in Bengaluru's Bannerghatta Biological Park goes viral - WATCH
- Union Budget 2017: As it happened
- Burj Khalifa lit up in tricolour: Here's how Pakistani media reacted
- India vs England: Read why MS Dhoni stopped play for few minutes during India-England 2nd T20I
- Budget 2017: Here are the key highlights