WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav star as victorious Indian team takes Mannequin Challenge

New Delhi: World's No. 1 ranked Indian Test team took the Mannequin Challenge and the teaser video from the BCCI has already become an instant Internet sensation.

The Indian cricket board shared the short clip on Wednesday, and it has already more than 4,85,000 hits on it's official Facebook page.

In the clip, India Test players are seen taking the challenge. The video started with Ravindra Jadeja and Umesh Yadav standing together in a perfect statue pose, the the focus shifted too other members.

Here's the video:

The Mannequin Challenge is a viral Internet video trend, believed to be started by students from Edward H White High School in Jacksonville, Florida on October 26, 2016.

During the first India-England Test at Rajkot, the commentary team involving Sanjay Manjrekar, Aakash Chopra, Kapil Dev, Mike Atherton, Ian Botham, etc also took the challenge.