WATCH: Spectators go bonkers as Yuvraj Singh hits fantastic six on comeback

New Delhi: Of the players marking their return to India squad, Yuvraj Singh's name was cherished the most by Indian fans, courtesy the history of his performances in the Indian jersey.

January 10 marked the first practice match ahead of the India vs England ODI series – starting January 15 in Pune – with Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan amongst the prominent batsmen getting some match practice.

Yuvraj Singh's return had set the crowd expectations high, and the stylish left-hander didn't disappoint, hitting a terrific six to England's Adil Rashid early in his innings.

Vintage @YUVSTRONG12! How's that for a SIX! CCI at its feet in admiration.

The day also saw MS Dhoni being felicitated by the Cricket Club of India, for his incredible services as captain to Indian cricket.

Felicitations in order for @msdhoni. He was felicitated by The Cricket Club of India before the start of game today #TeamIndia

Barring Mandeep Singh's early wicket, Indian batsmen looked comfortable against the English bowling attack. (LIVE COVERAGE)