close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

WATCH: Spectators go bonkers as Yuvraj Singh hits fantastic six on comeback

Yuvraj hit a terrific six to England's Adil Rashid early in his innings.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 16:22
WATCH: Spectators go bonkers as Yuvraj Singh hits fantastic six on comeback

New Delhi: Of the players marking their return to India squad, Yuvraj Singh's name was cherished the most by Indian fans, courtesy the history of his performances in the Indian jersey.

January 10 marked the first practice match ahead of the India vs England ODI series – starting January 15 in Pune – with Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan amongst the prominent batsmen getting some match practice.

Yuvraj Singh's return had set the crowd expectations high, and the stylish left-hander didn't disappoint, hitting a terrific six to England's Adil Rashid early in his innings.

The day also saw MS Dhoni being felicitated by the Cricket Club of India, for his incredible services as captain to Indian cricket.

Barring Mandeep Singh's early wicket, Indian batsmen looked comfortable against the English bowling attack. (LIVE COVERAGE)

First Published: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 16:22

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2016 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.