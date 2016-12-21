WATCH: When Ravindra Jadeja emulated Kapil Dev's epic 1983 World Cup final catch
In Chennai, Ravindra Jadeja took a similar catch to the one taken by Kapil Dev in 1983 World Cup final.
New Delhi: England batsman Jonny Bairstow's emphatic journey of runs in 2016 was brought to end during the 5th Test against England in Chennai. Seamer Ishant Sharma was the beneficiary of the wicket as Ravindra Jadeja took a stunning catch.
Jadeja's effort reminded Indian fans of the 1983 World Cup final catch taken by Kapil Dev which went down as one of the best of the tournament.
Here's Jadeja's effort:-
Here's how Kapil Dev had taken a similar catch back then:-
That catch by Kapil to dismiss Vivian Richards in the final at Lord's is still remembered and celebrated as many believe it changed the course of match in India's favour.
