FIFA World Cup 2018 live match updates: Peru 2-0 Australia

Australia created many chances in the early minutes of the match but failed to capitalise in the final third. Peru’s Andre Carrillo shot a stunning volley, off a cross from Paolo Guerrero, to score Peru’s first goal at the World Cup. Australia pressed hard for an equaliser but finished poorly. In the other Group C match, France and Denmark went goalless at half-time.
Peru 2-0 Australia!
50 minute: GOAL!! Brilliant passing by Peru's Trauco and Flores. The ball drops for Guerrero who fires the ball to the right corner. What a goal. Peru double their lead.
Second-half is underway!
Peru 1-0 Australia!
Half-time!
1 minute of Stoppage time!
45 minute: Yellow card! Peru's Yotun gets booked for sliding tackle.
42 minute: Series of fouls at the Fisht Stadium. Advincula after gets pushed by Behich. The Australian defence clears the ball away.
40 minute: Free-kick to Australia near the box. This could be dangerous. Mooy curls the ball into the middle but his teammate heads it wide. Goal-kick.
37 minute: Free-kick to Peru. Peru seem to have no sense of urgency, they are trying to settle in the midfield and continue to threaten the Aussies. The Aussies are biding their time and wait for an opportunity.
34 minute: SAVED!! Peru's Santamaría makes a brilliant block to deny Leckie with a shot on goal. That was close!
32 minute: Australia's Leckie picks up a pass in the box but his shot gets blocked as the Referee calls it off-side.
29 minute: Australia desperately need to win if they fancy a spot in the round of 16. Peru, as it stands, are on course to stage an upset here.
27 minute: Wonderful effort by Australia's Rogic, he comfortably cuts two defenders near the box but his shot gets blocked. Corner for Australia.
24 minute: Free-kick to Peru. Yotún whips the ball into the Australian box and finds Guerrero, who hits it directly into the hands of the goalkeeper. Peru have opened up in the midfield after taking the lead.
Peru 1-0 Australia!
18 minute: GOAL!!! Peru's Carrillo smashes the ball in the bottom corner. What a strike. Peru score their first goal at the 2018 World Cup.
14 minute: Australia are up and attacking. Peru, on the other hand, have not operated past their half.
12 minute: Good defending by Peru as they cramp the Aussies for space outside the box.
10 minute: Yellow card. Skipper Jedinak gets booked for a high boot challenge on Peru's Cueva.
7 minute: Australia's Juric picks up a pass in the box and creates space in the right but passes it directly to the goalkeeper.
Peru have had 27 shots in two matches but are yet to score a goal at this World Cup.
Kick-off
Lineups:
Australia XI: Ryan, A. Behich, M. Milligan, T. Sainsbury, J. Risdon, R. Kruse, A. Mooy, M. Jedinak, M. Leckie, T. Rogic, T. Juric.
Peru XI: P. Gallese, M. Trauco, A. Santamaría, C. Ramos, L. Advíncula, Y. Yotún, R. Tapia, É. Flores, C. Cueva, Carrillo, P. Guerrero
Australia, with only a single point, need to defeat Peru if they want to qualify for the round of 16. The Aussies would also hope that France get the better of Denmark in the other Group C match. Peru, who are already eliminated, would look to go home with a win.
If Australia win against Peru and France defeat Denmark, both the Aussies and Denmark would stand at 4 points and then goals scored, goal difference, number of yellow cards and red cards received by them would come into play.
Squads:
Australia:
Goalkeepers: Mat Ryan (Brighton/ENG), Danny Vukovic (Genk/BEL), Brad Jones (Feyenoord/NED)
Defenders: Aziz Behich (Bursaspor/TUR), Milos Degenek (Yokohama F. Marinos/JPN), Matthew Jurman (Suwon Bluewings/KOR), James Meredith (Millwall/ENG), Josh Risdon (Western Sydney), Trent Sainsbury (Grasshoppers Zurich/SUI)
Midfielders: Mile Jedinak (Aston Villa/ENG), Jackson Irvine (Hull/ENG), Robbie Kruse (Bochum/GER), Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers/ENG), Mark Milligan (Al Ahli/KSA), Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield/ENG), Tom Rogic (Celtic/SCO)
Forwards: Tim Cahill (Millwall/ENG), Tomi Juric (FC Lucerne/SUI), Matthew Leckie (Hertha Berlin/GER), Andrew Nabbout (Urawa Red Diamonds/JPN), Dimitri Petratos (Newcastle Jets), Daniel Arzani (Melbourne City), Jamie Maclaren (Hibernian/SCO)
Peru:
Goalkeepers: Pedro Gallese (Veracruz/MEX), Jose Carvallo (UTC), Carlos Caceda (Municipal)
Defenders: Luis Advincula (Lobos/MEX), Miguel Araujo (Alianza Lima), Aldo Corzo (Universitario), Nilson Loyola (Melgar), Christian Ramos (Veracruz/MEX), Alberto Rodríguez (Junior/COL), Anderson Santamaria (Puebla/MEX), Miguel Trauco (Flamengo/BRA)
Midfielders: Pedro Aquino (Lobos/MEX), Wilmer Cartagena (Veracruz/MEX), Christian Cueva (Sao Paulo/BRA), Edison Flores (Aalborg/DEN), Paolo Hurtado (Vitoria Guimaraes/POR), Andy Polo (Portland Timbers/USA), Renato Tapia (Feyernoord/NED), Yoshimar Yotun (Orlando City/USA)
Forwards: Andre Carrillo (Watford/ENG), Raul Ruidiaz (Morelia/MEX), Jefferson Farfan (Lokomotiv/RUS), Paolo Guerrero (Flamengo/BRA)