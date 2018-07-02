हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup

Belgium vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps

Belgium and Japan will face each other at Rostov Arena on Monday.

Pic courtesy: IANS

Rostov-On-Don, Russia: An overwhelming performer, Belgium will face the lone Asian side Japan in the FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 match here on Monday. Belgium are the Group G topper with 9 points after they beat Panama, Tunisia and England 3-0, 5-2 and 1-0 respectively. 

Japan, on the other hand, were in the second spot in Group H. Japan have impressed so far in Russia with a 2-1 win over Colombia and a 2-2 draw in an entertaining match against Senegal before a 0-1 defeat to Poland. 

Belgium and Japan will be against each other for the FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 match at Rostov-On-Don Arena, Rostov, Russia at 11.30pm.
 
Watch live streaming of Belgium vs Japan match on Sony Ten sports channel.

The Belgians boast a number of stars in their line-up including the likes of Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku (four goals in two matches), Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard and Manchester City attacking midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

While Japan's attacking midfielders Genki Haraguchi, Shinji Kagawa and Takashi Inui will have important roles to play just behind striker Yuya Osako. The Japanese will look to attack down the flanks and their chances of success will hinge on how well they can supply midfielder Gaku Shibasaki.

(With Agency inputs)

