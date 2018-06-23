हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

Belgium's Axel Witsel says 2018 team better than previous FIFA World Cup edition

Axel Witsel said that the Belgium upcoming match is not going to be easy because their Tunisian opponent will be fighting for a chance to qualify for the last 16 knockout round.

Belgian player Axel Witsel attends a press conference at the Spartak Stadium, in Moscow, Russia, June 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

Moscow: Belgium's midfielder Axel Witsel on Friday said his national team has performed much better at 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia than at the previous competition in Brazil.

After prevailing 3-0 over Panama in their World Cup debut June 18, Belgium is set to take on Tunisia in the Red Devils second Group G match on Saturday.

"We are much more experienced now than in Brazil. Three-quarters of the team have been playing together for years now. That helped us to control the start of the tournament, allowed us to stay calm and score three goals against Panama," Witsel said during a press conference at Spartak Stadium in Moscow.

The 29-year-old Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian player added that the Red Devils upcoming match is not going to be easy because their Tunisian opponent will be fighting for a chance to qualify for the last 16 knockout round.

Witsel stressed that despite the outcome of the match against Panama, he could have performed better.

Belgium leads Group G with 3 points on goal differential ahead of England, followed by Tunisia and Panama.

