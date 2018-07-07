हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup

Croatia vs Russia FIFA World Cup 2018 quarterfinals live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps

Croatia and Russia will face each other at Fisht Stadium on Saturday.

Pic courtesy: Reuters

Sochi, Russia: The host nation has been in a clinical form since the FIFA World Cup 2018 kicked-off and will be facing mighty Croatia on Saturday. Croatia and Russia did just about enough to emerge successfully from their respective round of 16 matches but will need to replicate their group stage form and attacking mindset when they clash in Saturday’s World Cup quarter-finals in Sochi.

The hosts came into the tournament as the lowest-ranked team but began with a bang by beating Saudi Arabia 5-0 and Egypt 3-1. They went down 3-0 to Group A winners Uruguay but won over critics at both home and away with their approach.

Croatia and Russia will be against each other for the FIFA World Cup 2018 quarterfinals at Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia at 11.30pm.
 
Watch live streaming of Croatia vs Russia match on Sony Ten sports channel.

Croatia showed flashes of their stellar attacking game when they beat Nigeria, Argentina and Iceland to top their group. But, like Russia, they took a defensive route to the last eight with a 3-2 shootout win over Denmark.

With players such as world-class midfielder Luka Modric and a string of top-level forwards including Mario Mandzukic, Ante Rebic, Andrej Kramaric and Ivan Perisic, Zlatko Dalic’s team scored at least two goals in each of their three group matches, including firing three past hapless Argentina.

They are much more potent in attack compared to Spain and could cause Russia trouble with their quick passing game and crosses aimed for Mandzukic.

(With Agency inputs)

