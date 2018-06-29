हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona declares $10,000 reward on man who spread death rumour: Reports

Legendary footballer Diego Maradona has announced a reward of $10,000 on the man who spread rumours about his death after Argentina defeated Nigeria 2-1 in Group D clash in FIFA World Cup 2018.

Pic Courtesy: Reuters

The death rumour had spread through a voice message on instant messaging app WhatsApp. According to the message, the 57-year-old former footballer was admitted to a hospital after his health condition deteriorated following the match and that he later died after suffering a heart attack.

Maradona’s lawyer Matias Morela told Argentine newspaper Clarin about the reward announced by the legend.

Following the rumours, Maradona had clarified that he was "fine" after being seen by a doctor during the World Cup match where Argentina defeated Nigeria. The 57-year-old, who captained Argentina to World Cup victory in 1986, said his "neck hurt a lot" on Tuesday, the BBC reported.

Maradona posted a picture on social media showing medical staff with him at half-time of the 2-1 victory, but denied he had been taken to hospital.

"I want to tell everyone that I am fine," his Instagram post read.

"I was checked by a doctor and he recommended me to go home before the second half, but I wanted to stay because we were risking it all. How could I leave?" the BBC quoted the soccer legend.

