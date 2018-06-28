हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup

England vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2018 live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps

England will face Belgium at Kaliningrad Arena on Thursday.

Pic courtesy: IANS

Kaliningrad, Russia: Both England and Belgium, who have secured their positions in the FIFA World Cup 2018 pre-quarterfinals, are expected to make changes to their starting line-up when they meet for their final Group G match here on Thursday night.

Level on points, goal difference and goals scored, England currently top Group G thanks to having been shown one fewer yellow card than Belgium in their games against Tunisia and Panama. England and Belgium will face each other at Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad, Russia at 11.30 pm.

Watch live streaming of England vs Belgium match on Sony Ten and Sony Six sports channel.

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku is doubtful for the match after missing training on Monday and Tuesday following and injury sustained against Tunisia.

Coach Roberto Martinez is likely to rest Lukaku even if he is fit to play, explaining that the Manchester United forward knows the team is more important than individual accolades such as the Golden Boot.
Other key players such as defenders Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen could also be rested, meaning they may miss the chance to go up against club teammate Harry Kane. 

