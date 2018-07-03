हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

England vs Colombia FIFA World Cup 2018 live match updates

England and Colombia have played each other five times and the former hold the edge with three wins, The other two matches ended in a draw. They have met only once in a World Cup match back in 1998 England won 2-0.

England vs Colombia FIFA World Cup 2018 live match updates
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

Moscow: England and Colombia do not have a great rivalry but when the two teams meet in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 at Spartak Stadium in Moscow, none of them are going to give the other an easy time.

Follow the live match updates here:

Lineups

England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire; Trippier, Henderson, Lingard, Alli, Young; Sterling, Kane.

Colombia XI: Ospina; Arias, Davinson, Mina, Mojica; Barrios, Sánchez, Lerma; Cuadrado, Quintero; Falcao.

England, who won the World Cup in 1966 at home, do not have a great record in the FIFA World Cup knockout stages in recent times and their last victory at this level came against in the 2006 edition of the tournament.

Colombia have the talent to create an upset and England will be wary of their opponent's knack of finding a goal out of nowhere. Colombia's best show was in the 2014 edition in Brazil when they reached the quarterfinals only to lose 1-2 to the hosts. 

Full squad:

England: 

Goalkeepers - Jack Butland, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope.

Defenders - Phil Jones, Gary Cahill, Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Danny Rose, Ashley Young, John Stones, Harry Maguire.

Midfielders - Eric Dier, Jordan Henderson, Fabian Delph, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jesse Lingard, Dele Alli.

Forwards - Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jamie Vardy, Raheem Sterling, Danny Welbeck.

Colombia:

Goalkeepers- Jose Cuadrado, David Ospina, Camilo Vargas.

Defenders- Santiago Arias, Yerry Mina, Johan Mojica, Oscar Murillo, Davinson Sanchez, Cristian Zapata, Farid Diaz.

Midfielders- Abel Aguilar, Wilmar Barrios, Juan Cuadrado, Jefferson Lerma, Juan Quintero, James Rodriguez, Carlos Sanchez, Mateus Uribe.

Forwards- Carlos Bacca, Miguel Borja, Radamel Falcao, Jose Izquierdo, Luis Muriel.

