हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup

Feline fortune teller Achilles predicts Nigeria to beat Argentina

Achilles had correctly predicted the outcome of three matches where Iran, Russia and Brazil won.

Feline fortune teller Achilles predicts Nigeria to beat Argentina
Image Courtesy: Reuters

St. Petersburg, Russia: Achilles the cat, who has correctly predicted the score of all three World Cup matches played so far in St Petersburg, tipped Nigeria to beat Argentina as the teams battle on Tuesday for a place in the soccer last 16.

Achilles, who resides in the city’s Hermitage museum, was held aloft for photographers then placed on a table in front of two bowls of food marked with Nigeria and Argentina flags. After moments of deliberation, Achilles chose Nigeria, eating hungrily from the bowl.

Argentina go into the game bottom of Group D and must win to have any hope of advancing to the knockout rounds. Even victory could see them exit the tournament if Iceland beat Croatia by enough goals.

Achilles correctly forecast Iran beating Morocco, Russia beating Egypt and Brazil beating Costa Rica.

If Achilles’ fourth prediction proves correct, Nigeria will qualify for the next round. A draw may also be enough for Nigeria depending on the outcome of Iceland’s match against Croatia.

One of many cats to have lived at the Hermitage, once the imperial Winter Palace, Achilles previously predicted outcomes during the 2017 Confederations Cup.

He is one of various animals testing their psychic credentials at the World Cup, including hippos Milya and Glyasik in Kaliningrad, Spartak the lemur in Yekaterinburg and Harry the otter in Sochi.

They are hoping to emulate Paul the octopus who became an international celebrity when he correctly forecast the outcome of Germany’s games at the 2010 World Cup and picked eventual winners Spain.

Tags:
FIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2018Achillesfortune-tellerAchilles catFeline fortune teller

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close