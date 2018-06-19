हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA WC 2018: Colombia's Carlos Sanchez gets 2nd quickest Red card since 1986

FIFA WC 2018: Colombia&#039;s Carlos Sanchez gets 2nd quickest Red card since 1986

MOSCOW: With three minutes into the match, Colombia's Carlos Sanchez got the first red card of the mega tournament - FIFA World Cup 2018 - for a handball inside the penalty box.

The first match on Day 6 of the mega tournament saw Colombia and Japan squaring off with each other at Mordovia Arena Stadium in Russia's Saransk.

As Sanchez took the walk, the Red card proved a massive blow for Colombia as they became one man down.

Utilizing the golden opportunity, Japan's Shinji Kagawa gave his team a dream start with his 31st International goal.

This was the second quickest Red card ever given. The quickest red card was in 1986 when Uruguay's Jose Batista was sent off after 56 seconds in FIFA World Cup 1986 for fouling Scotland's Gordon Strachan.

Colombia have tougher outings against Poland and Senegal after the Japan game and the Andean nation will look to repeat their group stage 4-1 2014 World Cup triumph over the Blue Samurais.

Colombia were at their best in Brazil four years ago, reaching the quarter-finals, their best result ever. Since then, they have endured a downturn though, surviving a wretched World Cup qualifying campaign for Russia.

