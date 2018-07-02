हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018 Belgium vs Japan live match updates

Belgium are unbeaten in their last 22-matches and will go in as favourites against Japan, the only Asian side in the second round of the FIFA World Cup 2018. 

Pic Courtesy: Reuters

Moscow: Belgium (ranked third) take on Japan (ranked 61) in their round of 16 match at the Rostov Arena on Monday. 

Follow the live match updates here:

21 minute: Belgium's Lukaku picks up a pass outside the box but his shot gets blocked by a Japanese defender. Corner for Belgium.

17 minute: Corner for Belgium. De Bruyne finds Kompany in the close range, the latter attempts a volley but fails to direct the ball towards the target. 

15 minute: Belgium's Hazard sprints into the Japanese half but gets cramped for space and a Japan defender clears the ball away. 

9 minute: Excellent curling chip shot from Japan's Inui into the middle but Belgium's Kompany heads the ball to safety

4 minute: Free-kick to Belgium as Hazard goes down after a challenge from H. Sakai. Short pass by De Bruyne but Japan intercept. 

2 minute: MISS!! Japan's Kagawa finds space right outside Belgium's penalty box but fires the ball wide. That was close. 

Kick-off!

 

 

Lineups

Belgium XI: Courtois (GK); Meunier, Alderweireld, Kompany, Vertonghen; Witsel, De Bruyne, Carrasco; Mertens, E. Hazard (C), Lukaku.

Japan XI: Kawashima (GK); H. Sakai, Shoji, Yoshida, Nagatomo; Hasebe (C), Shibasaki, Haraguchi, Kagawa, Inui, Osako.

Belgium are unbeaten in their last 22-matches and will go in as favourites against Japan, the only Asian side in the second round. Belgium won all three of their group D matches (3-0 Panama, 5-2 Tunisia and 1-0 over England). Japan, on the other hand, qualified for the round of 16 with an impressive 3-2 win over Colombia and a 2-2 draw against Senegal. 

Both the sides met only once in the history of the World Cup, in the 2002 edition. The group stage match had ended in a 2-2 draw. 

Squads:

Belgium:

Goalkeepers- Koen Casteels, Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet.

Defenders- Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Leander Dendoncker, Vincent Kompany, Thomas Meunier, Thomas Vermaelen, Jan Vertonghen.

Midfielders- Yannick Carrasco, Nacer Chadli, Kevin De Bruyne, Mousa Dembele, Marouane Fellaini, Thorgan Hazard, Adnan Januzaj, Youri Tielemans, Axel Witsel.

Forwards- Michy Batshuayi, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, Dries Mertens.

Japan:

Goalkeepers- Elji Kawashima, Masaaki Higashiguchi, Kosuke Nakamura. 

Defenders- Yuto Nagatomo, Tomoaki Makino, Wataru Endo, Maya Yoshida, Hiroki Sakai, Gotoku Sakai, Gen Shoji, Naomichi Ueda.

Midfielders- Makoto Hasebe, Keisuke Honda, Takashi Inui, Shinji Kagawa, Hotaru Yamaguchi, Genki Haraguchi, Takashi Usami, Gaku Shibasaki, Ryota Oshima. 

Forwards- Shinji Okazaki, Yuya Osako, Yoshinori Muto. 

(With Agency inputs)

 

