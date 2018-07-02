हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Mexico live match updates

The Brazilian strikers have not set the stage on fire and Mexico have already announced that they will go all out against their much-fancied rivals.   

FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Mexico live match updates
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

Brazil and Mexico face off in the FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 match in Samara Arena, Samara at 7:30 pm on Monday. While Brazil emerged as Group E winner, Mexico took the runner-up spot in Group F behind Sweden to set up the clash.

Follow the live match updates here:

Lineups

Brazil XI: A. Becker, T. Silva, Miranda, Filipe Luis, Fagner, Casemiro, P. Coutinho, Paulinho, Willian, G. Jesus, Neymar. 

Mexico XI: G. Ochoa, H. Ayala, C. Salcedo, R. Marquez, H. Herrera, E. Alvarez, A. Guardardo, J. Gallardo, Carlos V, J. Hernandez, H. Lozano. 

Brazil, winner of FIFA World Cup five times, did not start on a very bright note, drawing 1-1 with Switzerland before finding their momentum with identical 2-0 wins over Costa Rica and Serbia. Even in their win, the Brazilians were given a run for their money. The Brazilian strikers have not set the stage on fire and Mexico have already announced that they will go all out against their much-fancied rivals.   

Mexico started their FIFA World Cup campaign with a bang by stunning 2014 champion Germany 1-0. They then beat South Korea 2-1 before losing 0-3 to group winner Sweden.

Full squad:

Brazil: 

Goalkeepers - Alisson, Ederson, Cassio.

Defenders - Danilo, Fagner, Pedro Geromel, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Miranda, Marcelo, Filipe Luis.

Midfielders - Casemiro, Fernandinho, Renato Augusto, Fred, Coutinho, Paulinho, Willian.

Forwards - Douglas Costa, Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar, Taison

Mexico:

Goalkeepers - Jesus Corona, Guillermo Ochoa, Alfredo Talavera.

Defenders - Edson Alvarez, Hugo Ayala, Jesus Gallardo, Miguel Layun, Hector Moreno, Diego Reyes, Carlos Salcedo.

Midfielders - Giovani Dos Santos, Jonathan Dos Santos, Marco Fabian, Andres Guardado, Hector Herrera, Rafael Marquez.

Forwards - Javier Aquino, Jesus Manuel Corona, Javier Hernandez, Raul Jimenez, Hirving Lozano, Oribe Peralta, Carlos Vela. 

Tags:
FIFA World Cup 2018FIFA World CupWorld Cup 2018FIFABrazil vs MexicofootballNeymarJavier Hernandez

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close