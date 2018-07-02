हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cristiano Ronaldo

FIFA World Cup 2018: Cristiano Ronaldo's partner trolled for 'bringing bad luck'

While many Portugal fans blamed Georgina Rodríguez for Portugal's exit from FIFA World Cup 2018, there were supporters of Uruguay as well who pasted the colours of their national flag on her social media posts.

Photo courtesy: Instagram/georginagio

Portugal crashed out of FIFA World Cup 2018 on Saturday and even the inspirational Cristiano Ronaldo could not inspire his fellow teammates to go past a determined Uruguay. While the Portugese did play a fiesty match which went 2-1 against them, many supporters chose to lay the blame not on the players on field but one woman in the stands - Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodríguez.

Rodríguez was a regular member in the stands each time Portugal took to the field in Russia. And while she was never credited for the wins in the group stages, several fans chose to blame her for the team's defeat in the Round of 16. "You have brought bad luck. Would've been better had you stayed back in the hotel," wrote one netizen on one of her Instagram posts. "Your wishes have backfired. If this is what your wishes can do, I'd hate for you to curse someone," wrote another on a post in which Rodríguez had wished Ronaldo and his team.

 

 

A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio) on

 

Trolling though was not just limited to fans of Portugal who were left dejected with Saturday's result. Supporters of Uruguay too took a dig at Rodríguez, pasting the national flag in the comments section of her recent posts online. Then there were a few Iranian fans who too were elated with Portugal's exit as their own national team had been defeated by Ronaldo and Co.

 

Voices of sanity in support for Rodríguez soon began launching a counterattack in her defense. Many observed that to blame partners of footballers for results on the field is 'ridiculous' and 'childish'.

Rodríguez, a Spanish national, has been dating Ronaldo for some time now and recently gave birth to their baby daughter Alana Martina. She is also mother to Ronaldo's two sons. At the 2018 FIFA World Cup, she sparked rumours of a possible engagement and upcoming wedding after she was seen wearing a ring.

While there are netizens who are suspecting that the relationship may have distracted Ronaldo, it is highly unlikely considering how well-trained professional sportspersons are. Even Team India cricket captain Virat Kohli's then-girlfriend in Anushka Sharma was trolled when the side crashed out of the ICC World Cup in Australia. He would go on to marry her and continue batting up a storm - a clear sign that trolls hardly have any impact on people determined to succeed.

