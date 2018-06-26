हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018: Egyptian football commentator dies of heart attack during team's loss vs Saudis

Abdel Rahim Mohamed was all set to do a post-match analysis for an Egyptian channel when he complained of chest pain.

Photo: Reuters/Darren Staples

Football is an emotional game but it proved to be deadly for a former Egyptian footballer and commentator who suffered a massive heart attack moments after the national team lost to Saudi Arabia in their FIFA World Cup 2018 match.

Local media reported that Abdel Rahim Mohamed suffered a heart attack and died moments after Egypt's narrow defeat to Saudi Arabia. The match had been level at 1-1 before Saudis scored in the dying seconds to claim victory. It is learnt that Mohamed was scheduled to do an analysis of the match for Nile Sports channel shortly after the World Cup clash but was rushed to the medical center when he complained of chest pain. From here, he was taken to a hospital nearby where doctors attempted to revive him but efforts went in vain. Cardiac arrest was given as the official reason for the death.

Although Monday's Group A match was inconsequential for both Egypt and Saudi Arabia because both teams had crashed out of the World Cup, it was a keenly-contested battle. Egypt had drawn first blood courtesy Mohammad Salah but Saudi Arabia erased the deficit in stoppage time after the first half. The Saudis took the lead in stoppage time of the second half to leave Egyptian fans absolutely crestfallen.

